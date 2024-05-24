‘Really Good Platform For Youngsters To Grow', Sudeva Delhi Head Coach Uttam Singh Hails AIFF U-17 Youth League Format

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Sudeva Delhi FC withstood a rather bumpy ride in the AIFF U-17 Youth League, to reach the final. The capital side have improved step-by-step, something that has been aided by the length of their campaign in the new junior league system in the country.

Sudeva Delhi U-17 head coach Uttam Singh feels that it is the experience that his boys picked up along the way that helped them grow together as a team.

"The U-17 league is a really good platform

for these youngsters to grow and gain good experience. The boys kept gaining crucial experience in the Group Stage, as we played so many matches," said Uttam. "I feel that because of that, we are now an even better team in the finals."

Sudeva Delhi played 10 matches in the Group Stage, finishing second behind Punjab FC in Group G, before topping Group A in the Final Rounds. The Delhi outfit defeated Corbett FC (4-0) in the semi-final on Thursday to enter the summit clash, where they will face defending champions Classic Football Academy on Saturday, May 25.

"The first round was tough for us, but we have been more clinical in the final rounds so far. Of course, I expect the final to be a very tough match, but we are prepared for it," he added.

With every team getting a sizable number of matches, the Sudeva Delhi coach feels that the AIFF U-17 Youth League will be a good platform

to provide a supply line to the junior national teams."It is a very effective tournament. I think we will get many talented players, who will go on to do good things for the country at both the junior and senior levels in the future," he said.