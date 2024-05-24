South Africa's Pivotal Election Amid ANC's Decline And Economic Struggles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

18 African countries are slated to have elections in 2024

South Africa's election on May 29 is especially noteworthy as ANC's popularity has dropped significantly, putting the party at risk of losing its majority.

LAGOS, NIGERIA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 2024 is a record-breaking year for global democracy, with over four billion people participating in nationwide elections. Dubbed the“biggest election year in history” by The Economist , nearly a quarter of these critical elections will take place in Africa.Eighteen African nations, representing over 20% of the continent's democratic population, are set to hold national elections this year. Despite the significance, media coverage and accessible information about these elections are scarce. As many young democracies face increasing challenges, including declining satisfaction with democracy and the threat of military coups, comprehensive election information is crucial.To bridge this information gap, Stears proudly introduces the African Elections Monitor , a platform that offers detailed insights into the national elections happening across Africa in 2024 and beyond.Featured Election: South AfricaSouth Africa's election will occur next Wednesday, 29 May. This is notable because the ANC's popularity has dropped precipitously, and the party is at risk of losing the majority for the first time since the country's first election in 1994. However, ANC's Ramaphosa is still likely to win the presidency, even though Zuma has been barred from the race.This is also a crucial election for South Africa's economy. Poised to emerge as Africa's largest economy by the end of 2024, displacing Nigeria and Egypt, the country still faces challenges. Persistent power issues and political instability have hampered economic growth in the past five years, with high unemployment (32.9%) despite easing inflation (5.2%) in April 2024.

