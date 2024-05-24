Power Queen Launches Its 12V 100Ah Group 24 Smart Lithium Battery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Power Queen, a leading innovator in lithium battery technology, has introduced its latest product: the Power Queen 12V 100Ah Group 24 Smart Deep Cycle Lithium Battery. This advanced battery offers Bluetooth monitoring and low-temperature protection, setting a new standard for performance and safety.The Power Queen 12V 100Ah Group 24 Smart Deep Cycle Lithium Battery is designed for various applications, from trailer RVs to off-grid camping and home solar storage systems. Its universal fit for Group 24, 27, and 31 battery boxes ensures seamless integration into existing setups, while its compact design makes it ideal for space-conscious installations.Key to this battery's appeal is its 100A BMS with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Users can monitor battery status in real-time via the Power Queen mobile app, which provides vital information such as state of charge, voltage, and more. The upgraded BMS also includes self-recovery protection and a pre-charge function, simplifying operation for users. The battery is equipped with a user-friendly mobile app to ensure user convenience, allowing seamless monitoring and control of battery status from anywhere. This feature enhances user experience and simplifies operation. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Power Queen provides extensive support and a 5-year warranty, offering peace of mind and assurance of long-term reliability.Engineered for convenience and performance, the Power Queen 12V 100Ah Group 24 Smart Deep Cycle Lithium Battery is well-suited for trolling motors with a maximum surge current of up to 500A for 1 second and a maximum continuous output of 100A. Its upgraded BMS offers enhanced protection against moisture and salt spray, ensuring durability and an extended lifespan.Safety is a priority with the Power Queen 12V 100Ah Group 24 Smart Deep Cycle Lithium Battery. The advanced BMS provides comprehensive protection against overcharge, over-discharge, over-current, short circuit, over-temperature, and low-temperature conditions. The low-temperature charging cutoff protection safeguards the battery's lifespan and charging efficiency even in the coldest conditions, preventing potential damage.Willa Zhang, Founder of Power Queen, commented on the launch, saying, "We are pleased to introduce our latest product to the market. The Power Queen 12V 100Ah Group 24 Smart Deep Cycle Lithium Battery offers users reliable performance, convenience, and safety. Whether for recreational or off-grid use, this battery meets the diverse needs of our customers."With a lifespan of up to 10 years and a warranty of 5 years, the Power Queen 12V 100Ah Group 24 Smart Deep Cycle Lithium Battery delivers value and reliability. Charging the battery at 14.6V charging voltage and 20A charging current is recommended for optimal performance, providing users with peace of mind and long-term savings.Learn more at: /Visit the official website for any media or commercial inquiries, or send an email to ....About Company:Power Queen is a trusted name in lithium battery technology and specializes in delivering high-quality, reliable power solutions. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, Power Queen strives to meet customers' evolving needs worldwide.For updates, follow Power Queen on Facebook:

Lynn Wenn

Power Queen

email us here