(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Yesterdfay, the Central Bank of Chile, in a unanimous decision, lowered its Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) from 6.5% to 6%, signaling more cuts may follow.



This strategic adjustment stems from both local and global economic conditions.



Worldwide, inflation's decline is gradual, affected by lingering high costs in services.



Even as the U.S. maintains a robust economy, broader international growth remains sluggish.



The uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve might reduce its rates keeps the global financial

market

s on edge.



Since April, there has been a slight rise in long-term interest rates and stock market

s around the world.







Despite some fluctuations, the global dollar level has stayed relatively stable, while commodities have seen notable shifts-copper prices rose sharply, and oil prices fell.



Chile's financial

market

s have echoed these global patterns, with similar trends in long-term interest rates and stock values.



The Chilean peso outperformed other currencies, bolstered by copper's surge.



While credit growth shows minimal annual changes, reflecting broader economic cycles, short-term interest rates have decreased following the MPR cut.



Mortgage rates, however, remain elevated, and loan delinquencies have risen.



The National Accounts report highlights that Chile's economy expanded by 2.3% year-over-year and 1.9% since the last quarter.



Mining, commerce, and some service sectors drove much of this growth.



Consumer spending increased, and the job market

improved, yet the unemployment rate stands at 8.7%.



Despite these gains, business and consumer confidence is low.



Inflation is currently at 3.5%, with the Central Bank aiming to stabilize it at 3% to ensure economic health.



Since last July, interest rates have trended downward from a high of 11.25% in December 2022.



These adjustments address significant past economic imbalances, setting a foundation for stable growth.

