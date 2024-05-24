International Court Sides With Ecuador Over Mexico In Embassy Dispute

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On May 23, 2024, the International Court of Justice ICJ denied Mexico's urgent plea to protect its embassy and diplomat
residences in Ecuador.
Court President Nawaf Salam pointed out that Ecuador had already pledged to protect these sites, eliminating the need for further action.
This dispute dates back to an intense incident at the Mexican embassy in Quito on April 5, 2024.
Ecuadorian forces breached the embassy to apprehend Jorge Glas, the former Vice-President, on corruption
charges.
Authorities took Glas, who had received asylum, into custody, violating diplomat
ic norms.
Following the ICJ's decision, Ecuador's Ministry
of Foreign Affairs expressed approval, citing Quito's commitment to secure Mexican diplomat
ic premises since April 9.
Meanwhile, Mexico's Ministry
stressed the importance of embassy sanctity, as established by the 1961 Vienna Convention.
They emphasized the court's decision as a call for Ecuador to honor diplomat
ic protections.
The breach led to Mexico severing diplomat
ic relations with Ecuador the next day.
Mexican Foreign Minister
Alicia Bárcena criticized Ecuador's conduct as a breach of international law and an affront to Mexican diplomat
s.
Embassies are sovereign territories under international law, which host nations cannot enter without permission-this rule was flouted.
This clash sheds light on the fragile nature of international diplomacy
and the crucial need to adhere to established norms.
Such conflicts can quickly escalate, impacting not only bilateral ties but also regional harmony and global diplomat
ic practices.
The ongoing repercussions of this case underscore the intricate dynamics of law, diplomacy
, and global governance.
Background - International Court Sides with Ecuador
Also a clear majority of Ecuadorians back President Noboa's forceful extraction of ex-Vice President Jorge Glas from Quito's Mexican embassy.
Political analyst Jacobo García notes that Ecuadorians, amid corruption
and impunity, prefer decisive action over legal
debates.
Several public officials from Rafael Correa's administration fled to Mexico during judicial proceedings.
MENAFN24052024007421016031ID1108252995
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.