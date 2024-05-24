International Court Sides With Ecuador Over Mexico In Embassy Dispute

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On May 23, 2024, the International Court of Justice ICJ denied Mexico's urgent plea to protect its embassy and diplomat

residences in Ecuador.



Court President Nawaf Salam pointed out that Ecuador had already pledged to protect these sites, eliminating the need for further action.



This dispute dates back to an intense incident at the Mexican embassy in Quito on April 5, 2024.



Ecuadorian forces breached the embassy to apprehend Jorge Glas, the former Vice-President, on corruption

charges.



Authorities took Glas, who had received asylum, into custody, violating diplomat

ic norms.



Following the ICJ's decision, Ecuador's Ministry

of Foreign Affairs expressed approval, citing Quito's commitment to secure Mexican diplomat

ic premises since April 9.







Meanwhile, Mexico's Ministry

stressed the importance of embassy sanctity, as established by the 1961 Vienna Convention.



They emphasized the court's decision as a call for Ecuador to honor diplomat

ic protections.



The breach led to Mexico severing diplomat

ic relations with Ecuador the next day.



Mexican Foreign Minister

Alicia Bárcena criticized Ecuador's conduct as a breach of international law and an affront to Mexican diplomat

s.



Embassies are sovereign territories under international law, which host nations cannot enter without permission-this rule was flouted.



This clash sheds light on the fragile nature of international diplomacy

and the crucial need to adhere to established norms.



Such conflicts can quickly escalate, impacting not only bilateral ties but also regional harmony and global diplomat

ic practices.



The ongoing repercussions of this case underscore the intricate dynamics of law, diplomacy

, and global governance.

Background - International Court Sides with Ecuador

Also a clear majority of Ecuadorians back President Noboa's forceful extraction of ex-Vice President Jorge Glas from Quito's Mexican embassy.



Political analyst Jacobo García notes that Ecuadorians, amid corruption

and impunity, prefer decisive action over legal

debates.



Several public officials from Rafael Correa's administration fled to Mexico during judicial proceedings.

