Celebrating 18 Years: The Hollywood Summer Tour Collaborates With Tik Tok Star – Enola Bedard At Universal City Walk

highlights its groundbreaking 18th season, which previously saw a landmark collaboration with TikTok star Enola Bedard at Universal City Walk.











Scheduled from July 23 to August 4, 2024, HST continues its tradition of offering an exclusive, invitation-only dance career intensive set in the competitive landscape of Los Angeles.

Founded by Menina Fortunato, a former professional dancer and respected dance educator, HST distinguishes itself as more than just a dance program. It's an immersive experience designed to seamlessly transition aspiring dancers into the professional sphere of Hollywood's dance industry

.











Program Highlights:



Elite Training: Participants engage in rigorous sessions at top LA studios like Millennium Dance Complex, under the tutelage of dance luminaries including Brian Friedman (judge from the X Factor UK), Anthony Carr (Justin Bieber dancer), and Carmit Bachar (original member of The Pussycat Dolls). Real-World Insights: Beyond training, the program delves into the business side of dance with professional music

video shoots, photoshoots, demo reel video shoots, and comprehensive educational seminars.







Collaborations with Enola Bedard: Last summer, HST's partnership with Enola Bedard stood out, offering participants an unmatched opportunity to perform in her debut live performance at Universal City Walk, highlighting HST's commitment to real-world professional experiences.







Exploring LA's Dance Culture: HST enriches its curriculum with tours of LA's iconic sights, providing a broader cultural perspective essential for any dancer's development.

Global Influence & Success: With participants from the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia, HST has propelled countless dancers into successful careers, landing roles with top artists like Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Maluma and Mariah Care y to name a few.

Menina Fortunato comments on the program's ethos,“Our collaboration with Enola Bedard at Universal City Walk last season was a testament to HST's mission of offering more than just dance training. We're dedicated to equipping our dancers with the necessary tools, connections, and real-life professional dance opportunities.”

Apply Now: Aspiring dancers looking to elevate their careers are encouraged to apply at . With a legacy of success and a comprehensive approach to dance education, The Hollywood Summer Tour is your gateway to the professional dance industry

in Hollywood.