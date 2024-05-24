The Way To Happiness Association Of Tennessee Organizes Neighborhood Cleanup For World Environment Day

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Nashville, Tennessee, 24th May 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , In observance of World Environment Day, The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee is organizing a community cleanup event in the Edgehill neighborhood. The cleanup will take place by the historic William Edmondson Homesite and Garden on Saturday, June 1st. All community members are welcome to join in making a positive impact on their local environment.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM

Location: William Edmondson Homesite and Garden, Edgehill Neighborhood, Nashville, TN

This cleanup event aims to beautify the area surrounding the William Edmondson Homesite and Garden, a site of historical and cultura l significance. Volunteers will work together to remove litter and enhance the overall appearance of the neighborhood.

“World Environment Day is a global reminder of the importance of taking care of our planet, and our local efforts can have a significant impact,” said Chris Blythe with The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee.“We are excited to engage the community in this meaningful cleanup project and to honor the legacy of William Edmondson, a celebrated local artist and the first African American to have a solo exhibit at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.”

Participants are encouraged to bring friends and family to join in this collaborative effort. The Way to Happiness Association will provide all necessary supplies, including gloves, trash bags, and safety vests.

This cleanup event is part of The Way to Happiness Association's ongoing commitment to promoting environmental responsibility and community service. By participating in this event, community members can help create a cleaner, healthier, and more beautiful neighborhood for everyone to enjoy.

For more information about the cleanup event or to RSVP, please contact The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee at .

About The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee:

The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee is dedicated to promoting the principles of“The Way to Happiness,” a common-sense guide to better living authored by L. Ron Hubbard. The association engages in various community outreach programs aimed at improving the well-being and happiness of individuals and communities.