POCO Sets New Standard With Global Launch Of F-Series In Dubai

POCO, a favorite brand among tech enthusiasts, is shaking up the flagship smartphone

market

with its latest POCO F6 series. Designed to meet the demands of hardcore gamers, photography enthusiasts, and tech lovers, this series promises significant performance and experience upgrades.

In a spectacular display of technological innovation, the highly anticipated series took center stage at a prestigious global launch event at Expo City Dubai. The event, which drew a crowd of over 700 attendees, welcomed a diverse audience including content creators, tech editors, media representatives, and authorized dealers from around the world. Among them were over 40 prominent technology

-focused UAE-based content creators and editors.

At the core of this event were two groundbreaking devices: the POCO F6 Pro and the POCO F6. Attendees were granted exclusive access to an interactive zone, immersing themselves in hands-on demonstrations of the latest series and AIoT products. Among the highlights was the debut of the POCO Pad, a significant milestone as the brand's first tablet designed to seamlessly blend work and play.

POCO F6 Pro

With its flagship WQHD+ 120Hz Flow AMOLED display, the POCO F6 Pro delivers sharp visuals and an immersive viewing experience. Powered by Snapdragon® 8 Gen, HyperOS, and ample memory, it ensures accelerated performance and connectivity with improved power efficiency. The device features the best camera sensor system in the lineup, ensuring clear details with Dual Native ISO Fusion technology

. Burst Mode 2.0 boosts creativity, while the optimized POCO Imaging Engine ensures quick capture of precious moments. Its new Ultra Night Algorithm delivers clear low-light images, perfect for night photography. Available in Black or White, with smooth velvet glass and curved edges, and a 5000mAh battery, it offers all-day power. In addition, the smart 120W HyperCharge recharges to 100% in just 19 minutes.

POCO F6

The POCO F6 delivers top-tier gaming powered by the latest Snapdragon® processor, featuring an X4 big core for superior CPU

and AI capabilities, ensuring smooth performance with an AnTuTu score exceeding 1.53 million. POCO's Wildboost Optimization 3.0 and LiquidCool Technology

maintain optimal gaming conditions, while the CrystalRes display offers vivid visuals on a 6.67-inch Flow AMOLED DotDisplay with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2400 nits' peak brightness.

TÜV Rheinland certifications ensure safe, comfortable viewing for extended usage. The POCO F6 boasts a 50MP triple camera setup with an IMX882 ultra-wide sensor, capturing high-quality shots in any light with its large F/1.59 aperture. With OIS and EIS, expect steady shots, while features like 4K video at 60 FPS and Motion Tracking Focus 2.0 elevate your photography game. Available in Black, Green, or Titanium, the POCO F6 packs a robust 5000mAh battery. With 90W turbo charging, it reaches full charge in just around 30 minutes, ensuring you stay powered up on the go.

Angus Ng, Head of Product Marketing at POCO Global, highlights the brand's commitment to providing high-performance smartphone

smartphone

s

at affordable prices. With the POCO F6 Pro offering flagship performance and experience, the brand aims to set a new standard in its price range. The F6 series promises to redefine flagship smartphone

smartphone

s

and deliver exceptional value to consumers.

The POCO Pad

Delivering flagship-level entertainment and productivity, the POCO Pad features a sleek 12.1-inch, 120Hz, 2.5K resolution

screen, a rarity in the tablet market

. The Pad provides enjoyable immersive widescreen entertainment for video streaming, gaming, and productivity tasks, supported by TÜV Rheinland triple eye protection certification and impressive quad speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos®. Powered by a Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 processor and HyperOS operating system, the POCO Pad ensures smooth performance for productivity and creativity. Its interconnectivity features, including Home Screen+, Cross-device collaboration, and Xiaomi Smart Hub, enhance versatility. Home Screen+ enables convenient content sharing between mobile and Pad, while Cross-device collaboration facilitates seamless copy-paste across devices. Xiaomi Smart Hub manages up to seven devices, including various Xiaomi AIoT products, for added convenience and control.

The stylish POCO Pad boasts a sleek metal unibody design, ideal for portability. With its massive 10000mAh(typ) battery and 33W fast charging, the user will enjoy uninterrupted productivity or entertainment on the go. Compatible accessories such as the POCO Pad Keyboard and the POCO Smart Pen are available to enhance the user experience, offering smooth and precise writing capabilities, as well as quick access to creative tasks.

Product Availability

Official sales will begin on May 25th. The POCO F6 Pro is offered in classic Black and White colors, with storage options ranging from 12GB+256GB to 16GB+1TB. Early bird prices start at 1929 AED and 2299 AED respectively. The POCO F6 comes in Black, Green, and Titanium, offering 8GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variants. Early bird prices start at 1369 AED and 1479 AED respectively. Additionally, the POCO Pad is available in Gray or Blue, featuring a single 8GB+256GB variant priced at 1009 AED.