(MENAFN- Pressat) **Berlin, May 24, 2024** – Early morning commotion in the Friedrichshain district of Berlin as the first customers of Die Fröhliche Bäckerei on Rigaer Straße alerted the police at 6 AM after spotting a horse walking through the streets without a rider or handler.

The horse was quickly apprehended and found to be in good health

and unharmed. Upon investigation, the horse was identified and is now en route back to Northern Italy. It had escaped from a horse farm two months ago where film

ing for the movie "My Friend Miles " was taking place.

Miles O'Shea, the film

's lead actor

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> actor



and a resident of Friedrichshain, was surprised and deeply moved by the impressive journey the horse had undertaken.

He regretted not being able to embrace the horse in Berlin, O'Shea stated that he is on his way back to Italy to spend time with his loyal friend.

The film

crew of Pieter Solta's debut film

expressed being deeply moved by the intelligence and strength of the horse.



The horse is currently being transported back to the farm in Northern Italy, where it will receive the necessary rest and care after its remarkable journey from the Italian Alps to the heart of Berlin.

My friend Miles is anticipated to premier the next coming months.

Directed by Pieter Solta, "My Friend Miles" boasts a remarkable cast, including Jan Bijvoet (Peaky Blinders, Borgman, The Embrace of the Serpent) and Levente Molnár (Son of Saul). It's an Irish, Canadian and Belgian coproduction. Early reactions were hailing it as a groundbreaking, playful, original, and enchanting historical piece.

To avoid speculation and unnecessary controversy, information about the film

remains scarce.