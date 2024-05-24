(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 24 (KUNA) --
1952 -- The Islamic Ershad (guidance) Society was proclaimed.
1959 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah
signs a decree regulating traffic and defining traffic police tasks.
1964 - The State of Kuwait joins the Arab Telecommunication Union treaty, inked in Cairo on June 12, 1963.
1970 -- Kuwait Economic Society was proclaimed, aims at presenting recommendations to the government
and the National Assembly on various economic issues.
1980 -- The first general conference
of Kuwait Trade Union Federation was held.
2008 -- The Kuwaiti Para-fencing champion Tareq Al-Gallaf wins gold medal of the world Paralympic fencing tournament in Lonato, Italy.
2016 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah
inaugurates the new Sabah Al-Ahmad complex at the National Assembly headquarters.
2016 -- The National Assembly approves amendments to the personnel expertise law, defining persons eligible to attain the Kuwaiti citizenship and modifying a law for combating money laundering and terrorism
financing.
2016 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development inks in Sierra Leon a loan agreement for roads' projects, worth KD six million (approx. USD 18 million).
2018 -- United Nations Security Council approves a draft resolution
presented by Kuwait, a non-permanent member at the council and other countries, condemning starvation of civilians or depriving them of humanitarian aid, as a war tactic.
2022 -- Kathma SC wins the 2021-2022 Amir Cup for football after defeating Al-Salmiya 2-1, marking its eighth overall title in the club's history. (end)
