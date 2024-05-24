The Sureserve Group Secures Major Contract With Great London Authority To Boost Energy Saving Technologies Across London

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

As part of the Sureserve Group, Everwarm, in partnership with the Great London Authority, will work to enhance the energy efficiency of homes across London.

- Robert Stirling, Everwarm Managing DirectorLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Everwarm part of the Sureserve group is proud to announce a new contract with Great London Authority, underscoring the company's steadfast commitment to advancing UK Government-funded energy efficiency initiatives in the English market. This significant achievement marks a pivotal moment in Everwarm's trajectory, signifying sustained growth in its mission to enhance the energy performance of homes nationwide.This newly secured contract is made possible through the Home Upgrade Grant (HUG) 2, a pioneering UK Government initiative aimed at enhancing the energy efficiency of residences across England. Under this scheme, eligible homeowners are granted full funding for a range of energy-saving measures tailored to their specific needs.Administered as part of DESNZ's Sustainable Warmth policy agenda, the HUG 2 scheme is instrumental in supporting fuel-poor and low-income households, empowering them to reduce energy expenses, lower consumption, and transition to environmentally friendly living spaces. The scope of measures covered by the HUG 2 scheme includes wall, loft and floor insulation, low carbon heating solutions, solar panels, and battery storage systems.As part of the Sureserve Group, Everwarm's collaboration with the Greater London Authority (GLA), securing a £12 million HUG 2 grant for a comprehensive program set to span multiple boroughs across London. As the appointed turnkey managing agent for GLA, Everwarm will oversee the scheme's promotion, conduct property assessments, and execute the installation of recommended energy-saving technologies. The initiative target is to retrofit a minimum of 290 households, contributing significantly to London's sustainability objectives.This landmark contract exemplifies Sureserve Group and Everwarm's dedication to being at the forefront of grant-funded energy efficiency schemes, particularly those designed to uplift low-income communities. everaging its expertise, The Sureserve Group and Everwarm remains steadfast in its vision of playing a vital role in the decarbonisation of the social housing and related public sector and to contribute in a significant way in alleviating fuel poverty.The Sureserve Group's mission is to be the trusted partner of choice to the social housing and related public sector in delivering essential and affordable heating, energy savings, and compliance solutions, playing a key and progressive role in decarbonisation, always delivering for customers, employees, residents and the environment with safety, integrity and respect at the forefront of everything we do.

