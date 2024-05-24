Azerbaijani Border Guards Take Control Of 4 Liberated Villages Of Gazakh

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

The Azerbaijani border guards have taken control of 4 liberatedvillages in Gazakh, Azernews reports.

In accordance with the instructions of the President of theRepublic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, to ensurethe liberation of the villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Eskipara,Kheyrimli, and Qizilhajili in the Gazakh region of the Republic ofAzerbaijan from occupation, a Protocol was signed on thedelimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijanand the Republic of Armenia on April 19, 2024.

Based on the geodetic measurements on the coordinates of theborder line for the implementation of the mentioned Protocol, aTechnical Protocol reflecting the results of joint fieldwork hasbeen prepared.

On May 15, 2024, the 9th meeting of the Commissions on theborder between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic ofArmenia was held, the aforementioned Technical Protocol was agreedupon, and the respective Protocol was signed by the Commissions. Asa result of the delimitation works, a border line of 12.7 km inlength has been determined, ensuring the return of the territoriesof the 4 villages of the Qazakh region of the Republic ofAzerbaijan: Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Eskipara, Kheyrimli, andQizilhajili (6.5 km2) to Azerbaijan. Today, the territories of thevillages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Eskipara, Kheyrimli, andQizilhajili in the Qazakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan havebeen taken under control by the State Border Service ofAzerbaijan.