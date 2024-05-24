Russia's Combat Losses In Past Day Stand At 1,240

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total war losses sustained by Russian invasion troops

in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to May 24, 2024 amount to about 498,940, including 1,240 in the past 24 hours.

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed 7,635 Russian tanks

(+13 in the past day), 14,775 (+27) armored fighting vehicles

, 12,902 (+42) artillery systems, 1,080 (+3) MLRS systems, 813 air defense systems, 356 (+1) warplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,401 (+10) UAVs, 2,209 cruise

missiles, 27 warships/cutters, a submarine, 17,569 (+56) vehicles

and fuel

tankers, and 2,101 (+7) units of specialized equipment.

UK at OSCE condemns Russia's mistreatment of Ukrainian prisoners of

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 23, anti-aircraft gunners with the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft.