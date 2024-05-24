Russia Targets Kharkiv Region's Railway Infrastructure In Overnight Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, Russian invasion troops

once again shelled civilian railway infrastructure.

That's according to the Ukrzaliznytsia railway operator, Ukrinform reports.

As a result of the strikes, rail tracks, infrastructure buildings, idle freight cars, and an electric train car were damaged.

There are no casualties, according to the operator.

Long-distance and suburban trains run in line with the regular schedule, Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Thursday morning, Russian troops

launched nearly 15 strikes on Kharkiv region. In particular, railway facilities in Kharkiv region were hit, where six workers were injured.