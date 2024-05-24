War Update: 113 Combat Clashes Along Frontlines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 113 combat engagments took place on the Ukrainian battlefield.

That's according to the spokesman for the General Staff, Dmytro Lykhovii, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Throuhgout the day, 113 combat clashes have been recorded on the front of the Russo-Ukrainian war. During the day on Thursday, Russian aggressors executed three missile strikes that involved 13 missiles, as well as 57 airstrikes, dropping 97 aerial guided bombs, and more than 990 drone strikes on the positions of Ukrainian troops

and at populated areas," he said.

Russia's combat losses in past day stand at 1,240

Lykhovii added that the enemy fired more than 4,000 artillery strikes, including 147 with the use of multiple rocket launchers.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, border guards downed eight FPV drones on the Zaporizhzhia axis.