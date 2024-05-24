Mr. Sampanthan's Comment On The OSLO Communiqué Is Disputed By Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Visuvanathan RudrakumaranNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- During the debate on the Tamil Common Candidate Issue at the first sitting of the fourth parliament of the Transnational Government of the Tamil Eelam (TGTE), TGTE Prime Minister Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran responded in disagreement to Sri Lankan Parliamentarian Mr. Sampanthan's statement about what the Oslo Communiqué states.Mr. Sampanthan said that the last agreed matter at the international level was that there would be a federal solution based on internal self-determination for the North East areas of the island of Sri Lanka, and that the Common Tamil Candidate will harm it.In response, Prime Minister Rudrakumaran said that, because he participated in the peace process between the Liberation Tigers of the Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and the Sri Lankan government (GOSL), he has an obligation to set the record straight.Rudrakumaran said that, in fact, there was no agreement between the LTTE and the GOSL to establish a federal solution based on internal self-determination.Rather, Rudrakumaran said, the Oslo Communique Oslo Communique states interalia that the parties "...agreed to explore a solution founded on the principle of internal self-determination in areas of historical habitation of the Tamil-speaking peoples based on a federal structure within United Sri Lanka.”Rudrakumaran further stated that Bala Anna, in his book titled“War and Peace,” under the caption of“Exploring Federal Solution” [page 403] , when talking about the Oslo Communiqué, says,“... it must be stated that there was not a specific proclamation titled the“Oslo Declaration.” To emphasize the fact that the parties to the peace process only agree to explore a federal solution, Bala Anna italicized the word“explore” [page 404].Rudrakumaran emphasized that the LTTE never abandoned seeking an independent state and only agreed to explore a federal solution based on internal self-determination and said that characterizing the Oslo Communiqué as an agreement on federal structure is an act of revisionism.Rudrakumaran further said that much water has flowed under the bridge, many things have happened since the signing of the Oslo Communique, especially the Mullivaikal Tamil Genocide, which, according to the UN Internal Review Report, there is“credible information indicating that over 70,000 people are unaccounted” for during the final stages of the war. Thus, any solution to the Tamil National Question should be centered on the Mullivaikal Tamil Genocide, not on the basis of the Oslo Communiqué” in order to ensure NEVER AGAIN.** It is expected that the TGTE parliament, in its next session scheduled on June 1, 2024, will make a decision on its position with respect to the Common Tamil Candidates for the upcoming Sri Lankan Presidential election.* ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.TGTE held four internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It's based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for an internationally conducted and monitored referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.Email: ...Twitter: @TGTE_PMOWeb:

