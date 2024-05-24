(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, elected in April 2019, is still the legitimate head of state. This issue is actively discussed in society and the media, but it is important for us to remember that the legislation of Ukraine clearly states: presidential elections are not held during martial law. Any speculations and conversations on this topic are absolutely meaningless and play into the hands of the aggressor.'This is not the time for disagreements and disputes. We must be united in the face of an external threat. Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains our legitimate president, since the legislation clearly states that during martial law, the president continues to perform his duties until the next election after the end of martial law. This provision is aimed at ensuring the continuity of public administration and preventing chaos. Even if the elections were held now, contrary to Ukrainian legislation, security considerations, and just common sense, their result would be very questionable from the legitimacy point of view of ', Denys Kostrzhevskyi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kyiv International Airport, says.According to him, President Zelenskyy has repeatedly proven his ability to ensure political stability and to effectively manage the country during the war. He initiated important reforms, strengthened national security, and attracted international support, which is a key factor in the fight against the Russian aggressor.'Volodymyr Zelenskyy proved to be a real leader who was able to unite the world around Ukraine', he said.Western leaders also recognise Volodymyr Zelenskyy's legitimacy as President of Ukraine, Mr Kostrzhevskyi states. According to him, Annalena Baerbock, German Foreign Minister, while in Kyiv, said that 'in Berlin, there is no doubt about the legitimacy of Volodymyr Zelenskyy as President of Ukraine after 21 May'.'The EU also has no doubts about the legitimacy of Volodymyr Zelenskyy as President of Ukraine'. The corresponding statement was made by Peter Stano, the spokesman of the diplomatic service of the Commonwealth. Supporting our President in these difficult times is not only a matter of legitimacy, it is a matter of preventing possible speculation and political crises that could destabilize the country at a critical moment. Ukrainians must remain united to protect our sovereignty and independence', Denys Kostrzhevskyi summed up.

