Houses In Kharkiv Damaged By Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, residential buildings and non-residential premises were damaged at the site of the Russian shelling.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“At the sites of the last two hits, non-residential premises and residential buildings were damaged, in particular, windows were smashed and fences were damaged,” he said.

According to Terekhov, there are currently no casualties.