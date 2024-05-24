Houses In Kharkiv Damaged By Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, residential buildings and non-residential premises were damaged at the site of the Russian shelling.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform. Read also:
General Staff: Ukrainian forces repelling enemy attacks
in Kharkiv
region
“At the sites of the last two hits, non-residential premises and residential buildings were damaged, in particular, windows were smashed and fences were damaged,” he said.
According to Terekhov, there are currently no casualties.
