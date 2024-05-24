               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Lviv Hands Over 12 Drones And Ground Control Station To Ukrainian Defenders


5/24/2024 2:15:17 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The community of Lviv has purchased and handed over 12 Leleka drones and a ground control station to the Ukrainian military in the Kharkiv direction for 22 million hryvnias.

This was reported on Facebook by Mayor Andrii Sadovyi, Ukrinform reports.

“Kharkiv direction. 12 Leleks and one ground control station are already at the site and ready to perform important tasks,” he said in a statement.

Sadovyi noted that the cost of the equipment sent is UAH 22 million, which was allocated from the city budget.

As reported, Khmelnytskyi has allocated more than ₴85 million to support the Armed Forces.

MENAFN24052024000193011044ID1108252848


UkrinForm

