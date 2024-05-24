Guerrillas: Occupiers' Communication Hub Destroyed In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A communication hub of the Russian occupiers was hit in the temporarily occupied Alushta.
This was reported by the ATESH guerrilla movement on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“ATESH agents report that a communication hub of the Russian occupiers (military unit 28735) was hit in Alushta,” the statement said. Read also:
Ukraine confirms Russian missile carrier hit in Crimea
It is noted that this is a former Ukrainian military unit, which is now used by the occupiers.
“It seems that significant damage was caused to the equipment and many occupants were killed. Probably, they also managed to destroy the control center of this facility,” the guerrillas said.
As reported, explosions were reported in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
