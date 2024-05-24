Beauty Meets Technology: CHATEAU BERGER Cosmetiques Unveils Its Cutting-Edge Skincare Line In Dubai

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – May 23rd, 2024 – In a remarkable display of innovation and commitment to excellence and well-being, Chteau Berger Cosmetiques, the renowned French skincare brand, hosted a prestigious French Beauty Night, marked by an opening speech from the Consul General of France in Dubai & Northern Emirates, at Paramount Hotel Midtown.

Introducing 'Youth Booster' in the UAE: the Brand's Anti-Aging Masterpiece

The Beauty Night by Chteau Berger, held on May 22nd at Paramount Hotel Midtown, was the perfect setting to unveil the brand's latest innovation: 'Youth Booster' by Dr. Alain Fogli, a renowned plastic surgeon in France and internationally. This cutting-edge anti-aging serum represents the pinnacle of cosmeceutical advancement, combining biotechnologically extracted plant stem cells with expert medical knowledge to safeguard the vitality and longevity of epidermal stem cells, promoting youthful and radiant skin.

Personal Care Market Rising Local Demand

Recent studies indicate a thriving beauty and wellness sector in the UAE, with a focus on innovation, service excellence, and regulatory compliance to meet the evolving demands of consumers and capitalize on the region's growing interest in health, wellness, and beauty services. The beauty and personal care market in the UAE highlights significant growth and trends fueled by multiple factors such as increasing consumer spending on health and wellness, the popularity of clean beauty products, and the rise of new trends like minimalism and nature-based beauty approaches. Additionally, the UAE's aesthetics industry has seen remarkable development, with a focus on innovative and advanced solutions to meet the rising demand for cosmetic procedures and wellness therapies.

Chateau Berger's Strategic Focus on the UAE Market and Future Expansion Plan

In this context, the UAE market is significant to Chteau Berger, serving as a key strategic location for the brand to launch its latest 'Youth Booster' serum, reflecting the vision behind the founders. Aiming to shape the future of skincare in the UAE with their medical expertise, this move also demonstrates the brand's capabilities to deliver high-standard beauty and rejuvenation treatments, in high demand locally from hotel guests to UAE residents, busy professionals, medical tourists, and wellness enthusiasts. In addition to its alignment with the UAE national strategy for wellbeing 2031, which aims to position the UAE as a global leader in quality of life by promoting an integrated concept of wellbeing throughout the country, Chteau Berger Cosmetiques observes a ground of opportunities while continuing to put its rigor at the service of relaxation and self-care, five years after its first partnership with Paramount Hotel Dubai.

Pause Spa Chteau Berger at Paramount Hotels: A Fusion of Medical Expertise, Luxury, and Eco-Responsibility

With now two Pause Spa Chteau Berger locations in Paramount Hotels in Dubai, the French brand expands its presence in retreat locations that fully embody their high standards. Pause Spa, offering signature treatments centered on a sensorial spa experience and customized, meticulous service to deliver instant results, is backed by the expertise of renowned surgeons and medical professionals to offer a distinctive and immersive experience that local consumers in the UAE now expect. Thus, the Paramount Spa locations, in partnership with the French brand, aim to meet high standards at every level: delivering top-notch services by therapists continuously trained with the latest French techniques and ingredients, using environmentally respectful, medically formulated products that serve as both alternatives and complements to medical aesthetic treatments.

The Fogli Family's Chteau Berger: A Harmonious Blend of Passion and Science

Established by Laurence Fogli and her daughters, Lilou and Marion, the brand has strived to cater to the needs of all women, but also men, regardless of age or skin type, by focusing on enhancing the skin's natural defenses and selecting premium ingredients that restore and beautify the skin. This family legacy committed to French excellence worldwide was represented in Dubai by Laurence Fogli, Founder, who commented: 'Our products represent the zenith of our commitment to well-being beyond mere wellness. Pause Spa Chteau Berger is a sanctuary where innovative products meet the expert touch of medical professionals, creating a unique experience for our guests and clients.'