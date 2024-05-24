International Tennis Hall Of Fame Gears Up For 2024 Induction With Tribute Gallery, Road To Newport Video Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The journeys of Vijay Amritraj, Richard Evans and Leander Paes are recognized through tribute galleries and the digital Road to Newport video series.

NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ahead of July's induction ceremony and Hall of Fame Weekend, the International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) is kicking off celebrations for the Class of 2024 through new exhibitions and the Road to Newport video series.The Class of 2024 tribute galleries are on display starting this week in Newport at the Museum at the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Through summer, visitors can view items from the personal collections of Vijay Amritraj, Richard Evans and Leander Paes that encapsulate their careers in tennis.Highlights from the gallery include Amritraj's Padma Shri (India's fourth highest civilian award), 1987 Davis Cup trophy and jacket, 1988 Olympic participation medal and imagery from his career in cinema. Paes' shirt and racquet from when he captured the singles title at the 1998 Hall of Fame Championships will be joined in summer by a selection of his major trophies, racquets, apparel and his 1996 Olympic bronze medal. Fourteen books authored by Evans and a wide selection of his media credentials throughout the years capture the breadth of his career as a journalist.Now in its fifth season, the Road to Newport chronicles new inductees' paths in their own words, highlighting key moments along their journey toward Hall of Fame induction. The first episodes, featuring Amritraj and Paes, debut digitally this week. Fans can view episodes online at tennisfame/roadtonewport, the ITHF's YouTube page and on social media.In today's first episode, Amritraj details his unlikely entry into tennis despite respiratory issues as a child. During four additional episodes, scheduled to be released biweekly into July, he shares how he and his brothers reached the top of the sport, broke new ground in India, and leveraged his success on court into working for the greater good as a United Nations representative.Paes' Road to Newport episodes will begin Thursday, May 23 with his story of growing up in a family of top-tier Indian athletes. Over seven episodes, Paes outlines his career path from singles success to dominance in doubles, his fellow Hall of Famer partnerships on court and his pride in representing India.The series culminates with Evans reflecting on his eclectic path to the Hall of Fame. Evans discusses his extensive travels to document not only tennis but key global issues, and how his relationships in the sport gave way to a decorated collection of works as an author and broadcaster.The Road to Newport leads into Hall of Fame Weekend, culminating in the Induction Ceremony on Saturday, July 19. Fans can learn more about what's included Hall of Fame Weekend and purchase tickets at tennisfame/induction .

