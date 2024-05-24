The Lodhi Named Number One International Hotel For Food And Drinks

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, May 2024: The Lodhi New Delhi, the renowned leader in luxury hospitality, is delighted to announce it has been named the Number One International Hotel for Food and Drinks by Food & Wine 2024 Global Tastemakers. This recognition celebrates the hotel's exceptional culinary

offerings, distinguished hospitality, and innovative dining experiences that have set a new benchmark in the global luxury landscape.



"We are immensely proud and honoured to be acknowledged as the top hotel for food and drinks by the prestigious publication Food & Wine. This accolade is a testament to our teamâ€TMs unwavering dedication and our commitment to setting new standards in luxury hospitality,â€ says Abhimanyu Singh Lodha, General Manager, The Lodhi.



Food & Wine, an authority in the culinary

world and renowned for its award-winning magazine, website, social platforms, and events, meticulously curated this list released in April 2024, highlighting properties from around the world that excel in delivering extraordinary dining and bar experiences. This recognition celebrates The Lodhiâ€TMs commitment to excellence and its passion for providing guests with unforgettable epicurean journeys. The note made a special mention of the restaurants and bar at the hotel, stating: â€œBreakfast here covers all the bases, from dosa served at the all-day restaurant Elan to eggs Benedict. There are six places to eat and drink at The Lodhi, including The Safari Lounge, specialising in rare whisky and sashimi, and Perbacco, where bottles of red from the dedicated wine cellar pair with housemade lamb ragu fettuccine. The hotelâ€TMs signature restaurant, Indian Accent, is a must, combining unique ingredients from around the world with Indian flavours; the menu here is a sensory surprise.â€



â€œIt is the culmination of years of passion, dedication, and pushing culinary

boundaries by the entire team at The Lodhi. This award fuels our drive to continue innovating and exceeding expectations, ensuring every guest has the most magnificent time,â€ says Chef Dharmen Makwana, Corporate Chef at DLF Hospitality.



Expanding on this accolade, Chef Vijay Thapliyal, the Executive Chef, The Lodhi, adds, â€œAll our restaurants aim to turn every meal into an extraordinary journey of flavours and creativity. From the diverse global offerings at Ã‰lan to the inventive Italian cuisine at Perbacco to the curated cocktails at The Safari Lounge, we are dedicated to blending innovation with tradition. This recognition affirms our commitment to crafting memorable dining experiences that resonate with guests from around the world.â€



The Lodhi's renowned restaurants feature Ã‰lan, which tantalises taste buds with flavours from across the globe while also emphasising India's culinary

richness and Southeast Asian cuisines. Perbacco offers inventive contemporary Italian fine-dining alongside traditional favourites, complemented by a rich and diverse wine selection. Moving on to The Safari Lounge, the bar celebrating nature invites guests to savour rare whiskies and creative cocktails paired with an international menu celebrating nature's bounty. For a relaxing meal by the pool, The Pool CafÃ© serves up wholesome, hearty dishes crafted from fresh, seasonal ingredients, ensuring a delightful dining experience for every palate.



â€œThe Lodhi extends heartfelt gratitude to its dedicated team and loyal patrons, whose support and passion have been instrumental in achieving this prestigious honour,â€ says Lodha. â€œWe look forward to welcoming guests from around the world to indulge in our exceptional offerings and create memories that will last a lifetime.â€





About The Lodhi, New Delhi



An urban oasis centrally located in New Delhi, The Lodhi is spread across nearly seven acres on Lodi Road near the Lodi Gardens, an extensive parkland with historic tombs dating back to the 15th century.Â A member of The Leading Hotels of The World, The Lodhi has been recognized as the Best Luxury Hotel in the Country in Travel+Leisure Indiaâ€TMs Best Awards 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020 and voted amongst Indiaâ€TMs Top Hotels in the CondÃ© Nast Travelerâ€TMs Readersâ€TM Choice Awards for six years straight (2023, 2022, 2021, 2019, 2018, and 2017). In April 2024, the hotel was named the Best International Hotel for Food and Drinks by Food & Wine 2024 Global Tastemakers.



The Lodhiâ€TMs dining scene is considered among the finest in the city, offering eclectic options ranging from local specialties to international delicacies, which include the renowned â€ ̃Indian Accentâ€TM. These restaurants and lounges are a popular social epicentre for residents and guests alike, providing the perfect setting for special occasions and meetings. The hotel offers some of the largest rooms and suites in the city, with most categories featuring their own private plunge pool and expansive balconies with panoramic views. Additionally, The Lodhi offers a world-class spa with an exclusive Hammam, a stylist-curated salon, a state-of-the-art gym, a 50-metre lap pool, three tennis courts, and two squash courts, with personal fitness trainers available for assistance. The hotelâ€TMs dedicated Les Clefs dâ€TMOr Concierges can create tailored excursions and experiences in and around Delhi.

Company :-Brand Talk

User :- Ruhikka Gupta

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 9910114746