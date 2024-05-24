Audio IC Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Audio IC Market Size

Audio IC Market Expected to Reach $45.57 Billion By 2027

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The audio IC market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the rise in the adoption of consumer electronics devices, the rise in disposable income of consumers across developing countries in the region, and extensive technological advancements. In Asia-Pacific, China and India remain significant participants in the global market, owing to the surge in the manufacturing capacity of consumer electronics in these countries.

Allied Market Research, titled, Audio IC Market By IC Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”, the global Audio IC market size was valued at $27.72 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $45.57 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.09%. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the leading contributor to the global audio IC market during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe.

Audio IC is an electronic device, which is used in audio processors, MEMS microphones, audio amplifiers, and subsystems. Various types of audio ICs include audio amplifiers, audio converters, audio DSPs, and audio processors. Audio amplifiers are used in sound systems such as home audio systems, musical instrument systems, loudspeakers, and sound reinforcement.

The purpose of an amplifier is to increase vibrations to the maximum extent of signals without affecting frequency or any wavelength and to help improve the efficiency of a system. In addition, a digital sound processor (DSP) is a specialized microprocessor chip widely used in audio signal processing, telecommunications, digital image processing, radar, sonar and speech recognition systems, and consumer electronic devices such as mobile phones, disk drives, and high-definition television (HDTV) products.

The global audio IC market is anticipated to witness significant growth during period forecast period. The increase in adoption of consumer electronics devices and the development of new energy-efficient audio devices with enhanced user experience drives the Audio IC market growth. In addition, the rise in penetration of wireless and smart infrastructure and the surge in demand for Hi-Fi audio in commercial events fuel the growth of the market. However, the increase in demand for audio SoCs and technical faults and issues associated with the integration of audio devices is a major restraint for the global audio IC industry. Furthermore, the rise in demand for onboard media entertainment systems and the development of VR technology is expected to create opportunities for the global market.

Competitive Analysis:

The Audio IC industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Audio IC Market include,

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

ROHM CO., LTD.

ON Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies AG,

Maxim Integrated

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED

NXP Semiconductor

The global audio IC market is segmented based on IC type, application, and region. By IC type, the market is segmented into audio amplifiers, audio DSP, audio codecs, and microphone IC. The application segment is divided into computers & tablets, phones, headphones, home entertainment systems, automotive, smart home & IoT devices, and wearables. Region-wise, the audio IC market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific is expected to develop at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in the adoption of consumer electronics, the rise in disposable income of consumers across developing countries in the region, and extensive technological advancements. In Asia-Pacific, China and India remain significant participants in the global audio IC market analysis, owing to the surge in the manufacturing capacity of consumer electronics in these countries. In addition, North America holds the second largest share in the global market and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a significant number of market players in the region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has severely impacted the global electronics and semiconductor sector, owing to which production facilities as well as new projects have stalled, which have significant demand in various industries. Operations of production and manufacturing industries have been heavily impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 disease; thereby, leading to a slowdown in the growth of the market in 2020.

Key Findings of the Study

- The audio amplifier segment is projected to be the major IC type over the forecast period followed by audio DSP.

- Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for more than 68.60% of the audio IC market share in 2019.

- Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

- China was the major shareholder in the Asia-Pacific audio IC market, accounting for approximately 41.80% share in 2019.

