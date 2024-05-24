J&M Tank Lines Welcomes New Vice President Of Operations

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Birmingham, Ala., May 15, 2024. J&M Tank Lines, Inc.

welcomes Jeff Null as new Vice President of Operations.

Null comes to J&M Tank Lines with 30 years of experience within the trucking industry

in segments such as Dry Van, LTL, Dry Bulk and Liquid Bulk. He has overseen day-to-day operations and managed dozens of terminals with revenue achievements spanning hundreds of millions during his time.

Null has a focus on customer relations and professional development for his team to ensure growth opportunities are not just met, but also offer a smooth expansion experience for all parties. His experience with setting and managing company policy provides him with a wellrounded perspective within trucking, ranging from areas such as finance, maintenance and safety to human resources, recruiting and sales.



"Any time a new leader is introduced into an organization it allows for changes in business opportunities and growth strategies," says Peter Sumerford, J&M's President and Director of Sales. "Harold and I have invested a great amount of consideration into the future of J&M and the qualities we expect from our fellow officers. We are confident Jeff will be a strong addition to J&M Tank Lines and our people."



Null is an East Texas native and Marine who believes trucking is a people business. For him it is not about how many trucks a company has, but the impact individuals make, allowing for

relationships to flourish and standards to be exceeded.



"I am very excited to join the J&M team," said Null. "The Sumerfords have set a standard, and I look forward to working with everyone while continuing to move things forward."



The thrill of accomplishment and conquering a challenge is what has attracted and kept Null in the trucking industry

. The ability to set goals and accomplish those goals in an ever-changing environment is a highlight that falls second only to Null's passion for people and their development.



"Trust is a big part of my leadership style," said Null. "I ask a lot of questions and like to understand the current operations, what is working and what areas can we improve." "We have made strong additions to our leadership team in the last several years," says Harold



Sumerford, Jr. J&M's CEO. "I believe Jeff will help us further the leadership initiatives we have set to support our business strategy and will serve as a key stakeholder in the professional

development of our employees."



About J&M Tank Lines, Inc.





J&M Tank Lines is a family-owned, premiere truck driving solution headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. J&M specializes in dry-bulk transportation, with experience in food

grade, liquid bulk and plastic materials across the Southeast and beyond. Physical terminals and operations are strategically located to offer the best coverage and customer service through flexibility, reliability and a dedicated workforce

