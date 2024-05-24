U.S.-Led Coalition Launches Fresh Airstrikes On Yemen's Hodeidah Airport: Houthi TV

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, May 24 (NNN-SABA) – Warplanes of the U.S.-British coalition, launched two airstrikes
on Hodeidah air port
in western Yemen late last night, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV re port
ed.
The latest airstrikes
came less than 24 hours after the coalition conducted six airstrikes
on the same air port
, al-Masirah TV said, without elaborating further, as the Houthis rarely discloses its casualties.
The air port
is located in the southern part of the Red Sea port
city of Hodeidah, which is controlled by the Houthis.
Local residents said, they heard big explosions at the air port
.
The coalition has yet to comment on the alleged airstrikes
, but it said, it had on Wednesday, destroyed four Houthi drones over the area controlled by the Houthis.
Hodeidah's air port
has remained closed since late 2014, when the Houthis seized several northern cities, including Hodeidah.
To show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis began to launch anti-ship ballistic missiles and drones, targeting what they said were Israeli-linked ships transiting the Red Sea in Nov last year.– NNN-SABA
