U.S.-Led Coalition Launches Fresh Airstrikes On Yemen's Hodeidah Airport: Houthi TV

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, May 24 (NNN-SABA) – Warplanes of the U.S.-British coalition, launched two airstrikes

on Hodeidah air port

in western Yemen late last night, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV re port

ed.

The latest airstrikes

came less than 24 hours after the coalition conducted six airstrikes

on the same air port

, al-Masirah TV said, without elaborating further, as the Houthis rarely discloses its casualties.

The air port

is located in the southern part of the Red Sea port

city of Hodeidah, which is controlled by the Houthis.

Local residents said, they heard big explosions at the air port

.

The coalition has yet to comment on the alleged airstrikes

, but it said, it had on Wednesday, destroyed four Houthi drones over the area controlled by the Houthis.

Hodeidah's air port

has remained closed since late 2014, when the Houthis seized several northern cities, including Hodeidah.

To show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis began to launch anti-ship ballistic missiles and drones, targeting what they said were Israeli-linked ships transiting the Red Sea in Nov last year.– NNN-SABA

