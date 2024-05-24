Intelligent Insurer Launches Inaugural Cyber Insurance Awards USA

(MENAFN- Pressat) Hot on the heels of the highly successful Intelligent Insurer Cyber Insurance Awards Europe 2024, we are thrilled to introduce the US edition.



With winners being announced on the Intelligent Insurer website and social media

channels around July 17, 2024, the inaugural Cyber Insurance Awards USA 2024 have been designed to celebrate innovation, dedication, and excellence within the cyber

insurance industry

.

“Cyber insurance, evolving almost daily, is considered by many to be the most fluid sector within insurance. Systemic risks, the unpredictability of major cyber

events, tighter regulatory lenses and a surge in cyber

litigations are pressing insurers to adapt, and there's a resounding call for clearer cyber

risk education and more tailored solutions.

“All of this and the resounding success of the inaugural Intelligent Insurer Cyber Insurance Awards Europe 2024 drove us to launch the Cyber Insurance Awards USA 2024.

“We felt it was time to recognize and celebrate the achievements of those individuals and companies in the US that have excelled in this fast-paced environment and showcase their successes,” said Helen Raff, divisional director, Intelligent Insurer.

The Awards categories have been carefully designed to reward every aspect of cyber

insurance, including carriers, brokers, managing general agents, insurtech providers, small and medium-sized enterprises and individuals. They consist of 19 Company Awards categories and 7 Individual Awards categories (such as Inspiring Woman in Cyber Insurance) which will be judged by a panel of distinguished experts to ensure a fair and unbiased selection process.

Participation in the Cyber Insurance Awards USA 2024 is completely free of charge and open to all organizations and individuals who operate within, are based in, or directly serve the US market. Winners and shortlisted organizations and individuals will benefit in the following ways:



Gain industry

recognition for driving forward innovation in cyber

insurance and showcase your expertise to clients, industry

peers, shareholders and investors

Demonstrate your company's commitment to excellence in the cyber

insurance market and display your ability to spearhead innovation and best practice

Boost your brand and/or career/personal reputation and attract the best, new talent to your business Recognize and reward exceptional team or individual performance

The Awards opened for entries in early May and since then entries from all segments of the industry

have been rolling in. The deadline to enter is midnight EDT on Friday, May 31, by which time one of the following forms must be completed and submitted.

All information surrounding the Awards and nomination process can be found here , including a full list of Award categories and descriptions, the current panel of judges and how to enter.