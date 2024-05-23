Advancetc Limited (NSX:A88) Letter Of Intent With UTEM

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

AdvanceTC Ltd (OTCMKTS:ATCLF) (NSX:A88) is pleased to inform that it has entered into a Letter of Intent with UTEM to share expertise and work together towards the company's direction to design and develop a 'Self Rechargeable Graphene Based Battery' for its mobile devices use. The LOI was concluded and signed by both parties on 20th May 2024, with AdvanceTC represented by Mr Loi Cheng Pheng (Executive Chairman / CEO) and the Top Management/Researchers of UTEM, represented by Assoc. Prof. IR. TS. Dr. Mohd Shukor Bin Salleh and Prof. IR. Dr. Mohd Asyadi Azam Bin Mohd Abid.

The collaboration shall encompass on the following areas:-

1. UTEM to provide their existing Graphene battery pack design to incorporate into AdvanceTC's devices.

2. To work with AdvanceTC and our US NTEG partner to design and integrate the New Thermal Power Generator technology into their current battery pack to achieve the self-rechargeable AdvanceTC battery pack.

3. UTEM to provide/supply Graphene materials to AdvanceTC for our production of the NTEG Renewable Energy panels.

4. Research and Development collaboration on new products and technologies.

About Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTEM)

Established on 1st December 2000 as the 1st Technical Public University in Malaysia. Located in the UNESCO world heritage city of Melaka, Set within 766 acres of lush verdant landscape boasting state-of-the art facilities in all its seven faculties.

As a Focus University, UTEM boasts strengths in technical fields - namely Engineering, IT, and Management Technology. UTEM has cemented a reputation of being a source of high-quality engineering graduates with the capability of meeting the requirements of high-tech industries.

UTeM also has research competencies in areas that it has identified as being key to enhancing the University's unique proposition and also contributes to the nation such as Green Technology, Systems Engineering, Human-Technology Interaction, and Emerging Technology.

The Company believes that with UTEM's experiences & expertise, couple with our own Dr Hector's knowhow and patented technology (NTEG system), the Company will be able to achieve a significant breakthrough in this quest accordingly.

AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. AdvanceTC is listed on NSX Australia (NSX:A88).

CP Loi Chief Executive Officer Email: ...