King, Crown Prince Bid Farewell To Oman Sultan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Thursday bid farewell to Oman Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik at the conclusion of a two-day state visit to Jordan.

Their Royal Highnesses Prince Feisal, the escort of honour to Sultan Haitham, and Prince Hashim, and HH Prince Mired, chief royal councilor at the Royal Hashemite Court, as well as senior officials, Jordan's ambassador to Oman and Oman's ambassador to Jordan were present to bid the sultan farewell at Marka Airport, according to a