Weekly Market In Karak To Boost Region's Tourism, Sustainability, Cultural Heritage

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The weekly Karak Market (Souq) –“Jarat Qalaa” puts heritage, cultural products and craftsmanship at the centre of community action, while encouraging sustainable and eco-friendly practices.

Implemented by Karak Castle Centre for Consultations and Training, with support from USAID's Municipal Support Programme, the market

is considered as a weekly platform

for showcasing the products of 70 participants.

The market

is open every Friday from 11am up until 8pm, being organised in partnership with the Ministry

of Culture, the Ministry

of Tourism and Antiques, and Karak Municipality.

Karak Municipality is facing tremendous economic and social challenges, with unemployment being among the most central issues, according to a statement by Karak Castle Centre that was shared with The Jordan Times.

The weekly market

therefore is aimed to generate job opportunities for the local community, and to drive tourism

growth, promoting economic development and improving the livelihoods of families in Karak, the statement added.

“We are looking to collaborate and engage with Karak's local community meaningfully, in order to preserve and promote cultural heritage while also creating sustainable job opportunities.” Founder and Executive Director of Karak Castle Centre Israa Mahadeen, told The Jordan Times.

Moreover, the project is focused on empowering women, youth and locals with disabilities, according to Mahadeen who said that the market

is situated at Karak Castle's square due to being a strategic location for attracting new visitors.