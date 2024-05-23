Techmediabreaks Bravo Multinational Inc. (BRVO) Tapping Into Growth Projected Within Various Segments Of The Streaming Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network

) Bravo (OTC: BRVO) finalized the acquisition of certain streaming assets of Streaming TVEE, Inc.

, including the TVee NOW(TM) streaming platform

, which delivers content directly to users via the internet. The beta version of TVee NOW launched in Q1 2024.“The acquisition enabled Bravo to own cutting-edge, over-the-top ('OTT') streaming technology

, allowing it to deploy a hybrid model that blends advertising-based video-on-demand ('AVOD') and subscription-based video-on-demand ('SVOD') services... Bravo is nonetheless also looking to form partnerships with Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television ('FAST') channel

s to enrich its platform

with even more content,” a recent article reads.“Bravo's move to acquire and subsequently launch TVee NOW is advantageous on multiple fronts: it enables the company to tap into the growth projected within the various segments of the streaming market

. In its market

analysis report, for instance, Omdia noted that FAST channel

revenue rose about 20x between 2019 and 2022 and is expected to triple between 2022 and 2027 to reach $12 billion. Statista separately projects that the global AVOD market

will achieve a revenue of $48.32 billion by 2024. It is expected to grow further by a CAGR of 9.53%, reaching $63.50 billion by 2027. The SVOD market

is expected to grow from $108.5 billion in 2024 to $137.7 billion by 2027, representing a CAGR of 8.27%, while OTT revenue is expected to grow from $154 billion in 2022 to $215 billion by 2029.”

About Bravo Multinational Inc.



Bravo is actively exploring opportunities in the entertainment, hospitality and technology

sectors with the goal of generating long-term value for its shareholders

through high-growth business ventures. Currently focused on pioneering innovative solutions in the digital content landscape, Bravo's goal is to provide cutting-edge and diverse content experiences to a global audience. For more information, visit the company's website at .

