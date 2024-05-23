Greencarnewsbreaks - Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX), Subsidiary Partner With Electra Vehicles To 'Revolutionize' Electric Two-Wheeler Space

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network

) Ideanomics

(NASDAQ: IDEX) , a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles

, and a majority-owned subsidiary of Ideanomics, Energica Motor Company, have announced a research-and-development partnership with Electra Vehicles Inc.

According to the announcement, the R&D

collaboration is focused on revolutionizing the electric two-wheeler market. A leader in high-performing electric motorcycles and EV system integration, Energica Motor will utilize Electra's Brain for Batteriesartificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered technology

to enhance battery performance and optimize vehicle range, charging and lifetime as well as improving the overall driving experience.“We met Electra and were immediately interested in their AI solutions related to batteries, a crucial element on which we have based our know-how from the beginning,”

said Energica Motor Company CTO Giampiero Testoni in the press release.“Together with their team, we have started a research and development collaboration [to] apply AI to the [battery management systems] ('BMS') of our batteries. The objective is to better monitor the data and optimize the range. The studies are still underway, but we are thrilled to be able to work together with a dynamic company like Electra.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Ideanomics Inc.



Ideanomics is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles

. For more information about the company, please visit

.

