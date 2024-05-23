Mayville Engineering Company (NYSE: MEC) Featured In Coverage Of The EF Hutton Annual Global Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mayville Engineering Company (NYSE: MEC) is a leading U.S.-based, vertically-integrated, value-added manufacturing
partner providing a full suite of manufacturing
solutions from concept to production, including design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, assembly and aftermarket components. Their customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction
& access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. Along with process engineering and development services, MEC maintains an extensive manufacturing
infrastructure with 23 facilities across seven states. These facilities make it possible to offer conventional and CNC (computer numerical control) stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly, and logistic services. MEC also possesses a broad range of finishing capabilities including shot blasting, e-coating, powder coating, wet spray and military grade chemical agent resistant coating (“CARC”) painting. For more information, visit the company's website at .
Stefan Neely or Noel Ryan
615.844.6248
...
To view IBN's coverage of the conference, visit
About IBN's Coverage
IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, is providing the online
investment community with a custom-built portal that includes summaries on each of the companies participating at the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference. In addition to enabling proficient evaluation of each company via one-click access to market research tools and helpful website links, IBN is using social media and syndicated articles to maximize the visibility of the event.
For more than a decade, IBN has provided real-time coverage for numerous global events and conferences
through its various brands, social media accounts and investment newsletters. To further expand visibility of participating companies at these events, and to ensure another successful year for its event collaborations, IBN's syndication partners have extended digital coverage to include individual broadcasts on financial websites and platforms visited by millions of investors daily.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:
IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, California
310.299.1717 Office
...
MENAFN23052024000224011066ID1108252485
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.