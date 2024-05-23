Mayville Engineering Company (NYSE: MEC) Featured In Coverage Of The EF Hutton Annual Global Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mayville Engineering Company (NYSE: MEC) is a leading U.S.-based, vertically-integrated, value-added manufacturing

partner providing a full suite of manufacturing

solutions from concept to production, including design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, assembly and aftermarket components. Their customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction

& access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. Along with process engineering and development services, MEC maintains an extensive manufacturing

infrastructure with 23 facilities across seven states. These facilities make it possible to offer conventional and CNC (computer numerical control) stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly, and logistic services. MEC also possesses a broad range of finishing capabilities including shot blasting, e-coating, powder coating, wet spray and military grade chemical agent resistant coating (“CARC”) painting. For more information, visit the company's website at .

