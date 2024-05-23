Várri Consultancy Recognised As Clutch Global Leader For Spring 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Várri Consultancy, a Dubai-based management consulting boutique, is a Clutch Global award winner for management consulting services.

Third consecutive year of excellence in management consulting, highlighted by high client retention and personalised engagement.

- Johnny Kollin, Founder of Várri ConsultancyDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Várri Consultancy , an award-winning management consulting boutique, announces its recognition as a 2024 Spring Clutch Global Award winner for management consulting services on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver scores calculated based on client feedback from reviews published on Clutch.This award is a testament to our excellent client work this year, which is recognised through our clients' voices in their reviews on Clutch. We are proud to be recognised as a management consulting leader. Clutch Global Awards showcases the very best in the B2B services industry worldwide.Johnny Kollin , Founder and Managing Director of Várri Consultancy, says:“Receiving this global award for the third consecutive year underscores our relentless dedication to delivering exceptional results and innovative solutions for our clients. Each client review on Clutch is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and our ability to drive transformative success across diverse sectors.”Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO, says,“It is a joy to witness the incredible success of leading companies worldwide on our platform and an even greater joy to recognise these companies as Clutch Global honorees. Their dedication to delivering next-level services to clients has not only bolstered their own success but empowered numerous clients to thrive as well. In recognising this spring's Clutch Global honorees, we aim to showcase industry leaders and encourage connections for Clutch users seeking tailored services to achieve their goals.”In addition to this award, International Business Magazine and World Business Outlook recognised the firm for its management consulting achievements in 2023.About Várri ConsultancyVárri Consultancy is a modern, independent management consulting boutique specialising in strategy, risk, and governance advisory. Várri Consultancy provides reliable solutions that build trust in a time of uncertainty and fundamental world changes. The focus is on economic, societal, and environmental sustainability to create more stable, long-term opportunities for all stakeholders.About ClutchClutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than one million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honoured for the past six consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

