Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum For The 2024 Wet/Hurricane Season Opens In Guyana

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana (DPI) – On Thursday, the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH) in collaboration with the Hydrometeorological Department of the ministry of agriculture hosted the opening of the Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum for the 2024 Wet/Hurricane Season.

Over the next two days, climate and weather specialists from Guyana and across the Caribbean will converge at the Ramada Princess Hotel to discuss some of the expected outcomes of the upcoming wet/hurricane season.

While addressing the gathering during the opening session, minister for agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha said that now more than ever, this part of the world is experiencing the effects of climate change. Minister

Mustapha stressed the importance of ensuring systems are in place to deliver accurate and timely weather forecasting.

Minister

Mustapha also charged the participants to collectively brainstorm how the current weather reporting systems can be updated to better serve the farmers across the region.

Regional Climate Outlook Forums (RCOFs) are critical for the development and delivery of effective early warning systems. The Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF) is one such RCOF that seeks to develop appropriate climate services, tailored to the Caribbean region to support the goals of climate variability and change adaptation, and disaster risk reduction in the face of growing threats from tropical cyclones, floods, landslides, and increasing heat events.

