Granite’S Newest Home Market, Lehman-Roberts And The Mid-South

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WATSONVILLE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Granite (NYSE:GVA) expanded its home market

strategy into the Memphis Metropolitan and Northern Mississippi area by acquiring Lehman-Roberts Company and Memphis Stone & Gravel Company (MSG) in Q4 2023. These longstanding asphalt paving and asphalt and aggregates producers and suppliers have won numerous new contracts to date in 2024.





The following highlighted new work demonstrates Lehman-Roberts' versatility in the construction

and materials industry

. Most of the aggregates for this work will be supplied by MSG:



Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Shelby County SR 14: The project consists of over four miles of grade, drain, bridge, and paving construction

of SR 14 (4-lane) in Shelby County. The largest of the new contracts aims to enhance a major roadway in Shelby County. As vertically integrated companies, MSG will supply Lehman-Roberts 4,820 tons of sand and 8,700 tons of gravel for the project.

Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) Hwy 61 Coahoma/Tunica: This project will improve the transportation corridor and includes Scrub Sealing & Overlaying approximately nine miles of US 61 from the Coahoma County Line to Clayton and approximately two miles of US 61 from SR 315 to the Tunica County Line. MSG will supply 3,000 tons of sand and more than 23,000 tons of mixed gravel. Calhoun County Roads 306 & 137: Milling and overlaying approximately five miles of roads in Calhoun County, MS. This project will enhance the county's transportation infrastructure, improving accessibility and safety for all residents. MSG will supply 560 tons of sand and 2,100 tons of gravel.

“We are thrilled to highlight these new contract awards,” said Patrick Nelson, Lehman-Roberts and Memphis Stone and Gravel President.“While these projects are welcome additions to our construction

backlog, they also drive volume in our asphalt and aggregate materials businesses. These new awards represent our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality construction

services to our clients and help us execute on our goal of serving our communities and contributing to the improvement of their infrastructure.”

