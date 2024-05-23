Stryten Energy Expands Support Of Rivers Of Recovery

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Sponsorship will enable even more combat veterans to participate in recreational therapy programs

EAGAN, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EnergyToChallenge –Rivers of Recovery (RoR) is pleased to announce that Stryten Energy LLC ( ) has provided a generous financial

donation for the fourth year in a row to support wounded U.S. combat veterans participating in Rivers of Recovery programs. The donation will directly support combat veterans suffering with post-traumatic stress, mild traumatic brain injury, and other psychological wounds of war by allowing them to go through RoR's unique rehabilitation program at no cost to them.





“At Stryten Energy, we're passionate about supporting our military veterans,” said Mike Judd, Chief Executive Officer and President of Stryten Energy.“We are honored to be a part of the impact Rivers of Recovery makes on the lives of returning soldiers by providing outdoor recreational therapy activities combined with other proven treatment.”

As a part of the sponsorship, veteran employees from Stryten Energy will have the opportunity to participate in several fly-fishing trips alongside Rivers of Recovery guides. These trips provide combat veterans with an experiential rehabilitation program that focuses on outdoor recreational therapy activities along with other self-treatment techniques.

This year, Stryten Energy facilitated an additional generous donation on top of their annual donation. After winning a recent charity cornhole tournament, Stryten chose Rivers of Recovery as the beneficiary of the winnings. Stryten's donation will help RoR expand their programming to more veterans than ever before.

Additionally, Stryten is the platinum sponsor for RoR's Stars and Stripes charity fishing tournament to be held June 6-7, 2024, in Newburg, MD. Hosted by Mid River Guide Service, teams will compete for awards for the largest fish, most fish and team spirit. All proceeds from the tournament will help Rivers of Recovery in providing additional therapeutic excursions for our nation's wounded warriors.

“We are grateful for Stryten's continuous support, which has made an immediate impact on combat veterans participating in our organization,” said Amy Simon, Executive Director of Rivers of Recovery.“As May is also National Military Appreciation Month, their commitment to honor both active and former members of our armed forces is much appreciated. We're sincerely thankful to Stryten for its leadership and commitment to supporting our nation's combat veterans.”

Rivers of Recovery is an innovative, national nonprofit that uses outdoor-based activities to effectively treat symptoms of post-traumatic stress, depression, and anxiety in combat veterans and active-duty military. The organization has achieved national media attention for its unique programs and results-driven treatments, which combine fly fishing and other outdoor activities with a scientifically designed curriculum of therapeutic techniques.

About Rivers of Recovery

Rivers of Recovery was founded in 2008 by Dan T. Cook to help combat veterans overcome the invisible scars of war. As an industry leader in veteran rehabilitation, Rivers of Recovery utilizes a medically designed curriculum coupled with outdoor recreational activities to treat combat veterans suffering with Post Traumatic Stress (PTS), mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI), stress, anxiety and depression.

About Stryten Energy

Stryten Energy helps solve the world's most pressing energy

challenges with a broad range of energy

storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world's most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy

storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy

technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy

performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy

solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at .

