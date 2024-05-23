Study Uncovers $868 Million Annual Shortfall In Provincial Funding For Peel

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRAMPTON, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, a pivotal new report was presented to Peel Regional Council revealing an $868 million annual shortfall in Provincial community service funding in the Region.





A detailed review of government

funding documents, conducted by the well-known research firm Blueprint ADE, uncovered the staggering, ongoing annual funding shortfall, which equates to an annual gap of $578 for every person in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon.

This shortfall affects municipal services like housing, childcare, schools

and seniors care, as well as non-profit community services like mental health support and youth programs. (The study did not include the well -documented underfunding of local hospitals).

This funding gap has already translated into a burden on local ratepayers. To cover the provincial funding gap, the municipalities have had to reallocate $138 per person from local property taxes every year to compensate for inadequate provincial funding of essential services.

“The findings of this report underscore a longstanding, severe and unsustainable funding gap in Peel Region,” said Sharon Mayne, CEO of the Catholic Family Services Peel-Dufferin and one of the leaders of the Metamorphosis Network.“Peel is a diverse and growing community, with bright prospects, but our community cannot bear the brunt of this financial gap. Everyone deserves reliable services no matter where they live. This is an issue that starts in Queen's Park and we urge the provincial government

to take immediate action to ensure fair and adequate funding for our region.”

“I rely on local community services that support me and my family, but I see how stretched they are, with long waiting lists and limited capacity,” said Melissa Harricharan, a resident of Peel.“I am counting on our MPPs to speak with the Premier and Cabinet, to make sure that these gaps don't continue.”

In light of the upcoming Mayoral by-election in Mississauga on June 10, the Metamorphosis Network is calling on all candidates to use their platform to advocate for better funding for Peel.“This election is a crucial opportunity for our next Mayor to be a strong voice for our community, pushing for the funds we need to maintain and improve our services,” added Gurpreet Malhotra, CEO Indus Community Services and another Metamorphosis leader.

The report's comprehensive analysis provides a detailed overview of the financial challenges faced by Peel Region and the long-term implications of continued underfunding. The Metamorphosis Network aims to use this report as a catalyst for change, advocating for fair funding policies that support the well-being and prosperity of Peel residents.

The Metamorphosis Network represents over 100 non-profit organizations that collectively serve the health & human service needs throughout the Region. The Network's priority is to ensure that vulnerable people and equity-deserving populations receive adequate support in Peel.

