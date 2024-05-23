Noble Works Media To Join Manila International Book Fair 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Noble Works Media to Participate in the Foreign Booth Section at MIBF 2024

TUALATIN, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Noble Works Media is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) 2024, set to take place from September 11-15, 2024, at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City.The Manila International Book Fair, now in its 45th year, is the largest and longest-running book fair in the Philippines. It serves as a vibrant marketplace for books and a melting pot of ideas for authors, publishers, and readers from all over the world. This year's event promises to be a spectacular celebration of literature, culture, and knowledge.Noble Works Media, a leading publisher renowned for its diverse and innovative catalog, will be part of the Foreign Booth section at MIBF 2024 . We will showcase our latest offerings, including new releases across various genres such as fiction, non-fiction, children's books, and academic publications. Visitors to the Noble Works Media booth can look forward to book signings, author meet-and-greets, special discounts, and exclusive previews of upcoming titles.Event Highlights at the Noble Works Media Booth:Book Signings and Author Meet-and-Greets: Fans will have the opportunity to meet some of their favorite authors and get their books signed.Special Discounts and Promotions: Exclusive deals on a wide range of books will be available throughout the fair.Launch of New Titles:Be the first to discover and purchase the latest releases from Noble Works Media.Interactive Sessions and Workshops: Participate in engaging discussions and workshops hosted by our featured authors and industry experts.“We are excited to be part of MIBF 2024 and to connect with the vibrant literary community in Manila,” said Alvin Turrecha, CEO of Noble Works Media.“This event is a wonderful opportunity for us to share our passion for books and storytelling with a diverse and enthusiastic audience.”Noble Works Media invites all book lovers, educators, students, and literary enthusiasts to visit their booth at the MIBF 2024 Foreign Booth section. Join us for an unforgettable experience celebrating the power of books and the joy of reading.For more information about Noble Works Media and their participation in MIBF 2024, please visit .About Noble Works MediaNoble Works Media is a dynamic publishing company dedicated to producing high-quality books across various genres. With a mission to inspire, educate, and entertain, Noble Works Media prides itself on its commitment to nurturing talent and bringing compelling stories to readers worldwide.

