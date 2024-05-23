Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3153282 KUWAIT -- Chief of the General Staff of Kuwait Army Lt-Gen. Bandar Al-Mezian praises the exceptional role played by the Amiri Guard in defense of the country.

3153334 MADRID -- At least four people are killed and 27 others injured

in building collapse on La Palma Island.

3153317 ISTANBUL -- At least three people are killed and five others wounded in an attack at a cafe shop in Istanbul.

3153324 WASHINGTON -- US Senate finance and budget committees investigate reports that former President Donald Trump made quid pro quo propositions to Big Oil executives.

3153299 WASHINGTON -- Destructive tornado ravages the town of Greenfield, Iowa, leaving four people dead and at least 35 others injured

.

3153314 NEW YORK -- The UN General Assembly adopts a resolution establishing July 11 as International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica.

3153295 NEW DELHI -- At least seven people are killed and 40 others injured

following an explosion inside a chemical factory in Thane district of Maharashtra state in India.

3153284 NEW DELHI -- Seven Maoist rebels are gunned down in an encounter with the Indian security forces in the state of Chhattisgarh. (end)

