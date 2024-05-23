Yandy Announces Seduce & Save Sale For Memorial Day Week 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Yandy is offering up to 90% off on thousands of items site wide. The retailer who specializes in all things sexy, is giving their customers the opportunity to save on specialty products including lingerie, swimwear, and everyday items like bras and panties.



“We understand that customers are looking for great deals right now, we wanted to give them our entire selection and allow them to refresh that panty drawer,“ says Pilar Quintana-Williams, Chief Merchandising Officer at Yandy.



Customers will find sexy lingerie, swimwear, dresses, bras, panties and even costumes at compelling prices. The Seduce & Save sale will last through Memorial Day. These prices will allow shoppers to save on items they plan to purchase for their summer needs.



The Seduce & Save Sale features:



Up to 90% Off Sitewide - This includes lingerie, costumes, clothing, and intimate essentials, excluding shoes and accessories.

Dresses starting at $10

$7 Bras

$5 Panties



In addition to these deals, Yandy is continuing to offer their free standard shipping on orders of $75 or more. Visit to shop the Seduce & Save Sale now through Memorial Day.



About Yandy



Beginning as a local start-up in Scottsdale in 2005, Yandy quickly became a leading American online retailer of women's specialty apparel. Yandy is a Lingerie and Halloween retailer known for reasonable price points, fast fashion, inclusive sizing and exclusive designs, and continues to strive to create new and on-trend products.



Yandy has participated in renowned fashion shows such as Miami Swim Week, Scottsdale Fashion Week, and produced New York Fashion Week's first Halloween costume fashion show in September 2016. The Company has been featured in multiple worldwide publications, including TIME magazine, and their topical and meme-worthy Halloween costumes, inspired by current events and pop culture, have been featured on popular shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Today Show, and The Ellen Degeneres Show.

