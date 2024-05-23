Empower Clinics Announces Publishing Of Private Placement Materials And Provides Corporate Update

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Empower Clinics Inc. (CSE:EPW)

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EMPOWER CLINICS INC (CSE:EPW) (PINK:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company"), an integrated healthcare company with a developing research and clinical trials division, announces the publication of its approved private placement materials to registered shareholders and followers. Additionally, the Company provides updates on its progress in research and clinical trials development.Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower, commented,“With approval from the BC Securities Commission and all private placement materials available for circulation, we are seeking shareholder and new follower support to resume trading. Financial support, focus, and effort from our accounting and audit teams are essential, but we can achieve this.” He added,“I am pleased with our efforts to expand our research footprint in key large markets. Our portfolio management approach across key therapeutic areas positions the company for growth.”SPECIAL REVOCATION ORDER AND PRIVATE PLACEMENTAs announced on April 2, 2024, the Company received approval for a special revocation order from the BC Securities Commission, permitting the Company to complete a private placement offering of up to $976,000 CAD. The primary use of proceeds is to reactivate accounting and audit work, complete outstanding financial filings, and resume trading. Funds will also be allocated for working capital and business development.The Company has updated various corporate documents to support the private placement, and subscription agreements are now available for circulation.To receive subscription agreements and updated investor materials, please email ....EPW CURESEARCH EXPANDS IN LOS ANGELES AND OPENS HOUSTON, TX MARKETIn 2024, the Company initiated an aggressive medical site and principal investigator (PI) recruitment program in Los Angeles County, successfully signing five new PIs. The active pipeline includes sites and PI candidates in key therapeutic areas such as Cardiology, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Pulmonary, Rheumatology, and Pain Management.In Houston, TX, the Company launched a new recruitment program focusing initially on Gastroenterology, Rheumatology, and Pain Management. We expect confirmed PI agreements shortly.This press release is available on the Empower Clinics Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions, and engagement with managementABOUT EMPOWER CLINICSEmpower Clinics Inc. is a healthcare company evolving into a leading provider of clinical trials and research solutions in the U.S. With extensive experience in health clinic management, Empower has established itself as a Site Management Organization (SMO) with active operations in large markets, including Los Angeles, CA, Dallas, TX, and Houston, TX. EPW Curesearch LLC partners with leading pharmaceutical brands and top medical specialists, facilitating phase II and phase III interventional drug trials in key therapeutic areas.ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:Steven McAuleyChief Executive OfficerCONTACTS:Steven McAuley CEO ...+1 604-359-9146DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis news release contains certain“forward-looking statements” or“forward-looking information” (collectively“forward looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements can frequently be identified by words such as“plans”,“continues”,“expects”,“projects”,“intends”,“believes”,“anticipates”,“estimates”,“may”,“will”,“potential”,“proposed” and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions“may” or“will” occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the expected size of the Financing, the expected use of proceeds of the Financing, and expected insider participation in the Financing. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions known to management at this time and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including that the Financing may not be completed on the terms expected or at all, and other factors beyond the Company's control. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

