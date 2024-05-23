Cherkasy Region Receives About 90% Of Foreign Currency Revenues From Agricultural Exports

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023, 88% of the total foreign currency revenues in the Cherkasy region came from agricultural exports.

The relevant statement was made by Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Head Ihor Taburets in an interview with Ukrinform.

“In 2023, the agricultural production index

was 111.1%. The region received 88.0% of the total foreign currency revenues from the foreign trade turnover

of food and agricultural products in 2023. The volume of exports exceeded $1.0 billion. In particular, more than a third of crop products, live animals and livestock products were exported to EU countries, as well as 11.0% of fats and oils of animal and/or vegetable origin,” Taburets told.

In his words, as the European Union endorsed a decision to extend duty-free exports towards EU countries until June 5, 2025, the Cherkasy region will be able to further increase agricultural exports towards Europe.

A reminder that a modern millet processing plant was launched in the Cherkasy region.

