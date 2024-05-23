Agromin Opens Soil Product Distribution And Grinding Operation In Dixon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Agromin's new Dixon, California site.

Agromin, the largest organics recycler in California and manufacturer of earth-friendly soil products and mulches, has a new location in Dixon, California.

- Bill Camarillo, Agromin CEOOXNARD, CA, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Agromin, the largest organics recycler in California and manufacturer of earth-friendly soil products and mulches, has a new location in Dixon (8757 Pedrick Rd.). Agromin is open to the public and commercial landscapers.The site contains a variety of products including Agromin's OMRI-Listed Compost 100, Cover Mulch, Shredded Decorative Bark, Decorative Bark Nuggets, Amended Topsoil and Native Soil Mix. All products are available for pickup and can be ordered online by going to .“Cities and counties have ramped up their efforts to keep their green waste out of landfills to comply with California's SB 1383 ,” says Bill Camarillo, Agromin CEO.“Jurisdictions are turning to organic recyclers to transform that green waste into compost and mulch and distribute it within their communities. We're opening production and grinding sites around the state to keep up with the demand. We encourage landscapers to drop off their green waste and then pick up a truckload of compost or mulch.” Large-volume commercial discounts apply.Agromin's Compost 100 is also available for pickup at Agromin's Merced Highway 59 Landfill location (7040 Highway 59).For questions, call 916-347-8368.Agromin has facilities throughout California. For a map of locations, go to .About Agromin:Agromin, headquartered in Oxnard, Calif., is the largest organics recycler in the state. Agromin manufactures earth-friendly soil products for farmers, government entities, landscapers and gardeners and serves over 200 California communities. It works with jurisdictions throughout the state to support their fulfillment of SB 1383 procurement needs. Each year, Agromin receives more than 1 million tons of organic material and then uses a safe, natural and sustainable process to recycle the material into more than 300 eco-friendly soil products for landscape, agriculture, consumer and energy markets. The results are more vigorous and healthier plants and gardens, and on the conservation side, the opportunity to close the recycling loop, allowing more room in landfills and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Agromin is a U.S. Composting Council Composter of the Year recipient. For more information, go to .

