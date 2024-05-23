Four People Killed In Building Collapse On Spain's La Palma

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, May 23 (KUNA) -- At least four people were reportedly killed and 27 others injured
when a two-story building collapsed on La Palma, one of Spain's Canary Islands, off northwestern Africa, on Thursday evening.
The emergency services are still searching for other persons believed to be trapped under debris, the Spanish TV reported.
The disaster started when large number of customer were having dinner at a restaurant in the ground floor of the building. (end)
