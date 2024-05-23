(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet has approved exempting the Italian company GKSD from the registration requirements outlined in the amended Foreign Companies Branches System (2 of 2017).

The Cabinet also approved funding the equipment and management contract for the Internal Security Forces Hospital from the budget of the Internal Security Forces Care Affairs Directorate, with the guarantee that all revenues generated from the operation of the hospital will be final revenues for the benefit of the aforementioned Directorate's budget.

GKSD is a joint venture between GK Investment Holding , founded and chaired by Kamel Ghribi, and Gruppo San Donato , a private hospital Group in Italy.

In January, the group was awarded a multi-year management contract for a university hospital in Najaf.

(Source: PMO)

The post Italian Firm Exempted from Iraq Registration Requirements first appeared on Iraq Business News .