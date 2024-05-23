(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Former Treasury Secretary Jeferson Bittencourt warns that Brazil's fiscal framework is under threat of a "death blow" to economic strategies.



Speaking to Estadão, he highlighted potential severe budget cuts next year, ranging from R$15 billion ($2.91 billion) to R$30 billion ($5.82 billion).



These cuts stem from rising mandatory costs such as payroll and pensions.



Historically, Brazil's fiscal policy hinged on two crucial pillars: meeting primary account targets and adhering to a public spending cap.



However, recent revisions have shaken the first pillar, with a balanced budget now unlikely until 2028, contradicting previous promises for 2024 and 2025.







The government's push to increase spending pressures the second pillar, sparking debates over modifying fiscal laws.



Bittencourt stresses the importance of the spending cap. "Altering this cap would mark the end of our fiscal discipline," he asserts.



Such modifications could critically damage the framework's integrity.



Currently, public expenditures are rising 6% above inflation, exceeding the 2.5% growth limit.



To counter this, reductions in investments and operational costs are unavoidable.



Projections suggest discretionary government spending will need to reduce to 1.5% and 1.6% of GDP

in the next two years from the present 1.8%.

Economists Warn of Significant Risks to Brazil's Economic Strategies

Despite this, the government has been reluctant to cut discretionary spending.



Recent actions include advancing R$15 billion ($2.91 billion) in credit and starting the Pé-de-Meia progra , pulling R$6 billion ($1.16 billion) from the limit.



This hesitation, coupled with upcoming elections and high real interest rates over 6%, exacerbates Brazil's fiscal difficulties.



Experts like Gabriel Leal de Barros and Solange Srour warn that without significant reforms, Brazil's fiscal framework may collapse prematurely.



They argue that the persistent use of fiscal loopholes and temporary measures is diminishing the framework's credibility.



As Brazil approaches this critical crossroads, the future of its fiscal policy-and thereby its economic stability-hangs in the balance.



This situation affects not only policymakers but every Brazilian citizen.

MENAFN23052024007421016031ID1108252048