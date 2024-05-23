(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ángel Ramón Barchini, the Justice Minister
of Paraguay, has officially resigned, sparking the first cabinet reshuffle under President Santiago Peña, who took office in August.
Barchini, citing strictly personal reasons, submitted his resignation ahead of Peña's trip to the United States in mid-May. He was succeeded by Nicora, previously the Deputy Minister
of Criminal Policy.
This resignation unfolds amid controversy involving Barchini , notably after revelations tied to Miguel Ángel Lisboa, a high-ranking official in the Ministry
of Justice.
Lisboa was the president of a company that won a significant contract for detergents worth about 800 million Guaraníes ($105,000).
However, it later turned out to be non-existent, sparking questions about corruption
and mismanagement within the department.
Barchini's term was fraught with challenges, ranging from poor prison management to purported ties with organized crime. These allegations had previously prompted calls for his impeachment.
His departure is indicative of broader issues of alleged governmental corruption
, a recurring theme that taints Paraguayan politics.
This is especially concerning given the ongoing associations of cabinet members with former governmental and corrupt practices.
These events underscore the continuing struggles of Peña's administration.
It is overshadowed by connections to Horacio Cartes, a former president with controversial business dealings and alleged criminal affiliations.
Peña faces significant challenges in addressing corruption
and implementing effective governance reforms.
This is particularly daunting given the political landscape heavily influenced by Cartes' legacy and the entrenched power dynamics of Paraguay 's governance.
