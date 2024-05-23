Robusta Coffee Crunch: Global Supply Concerns Intensify

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) For the fourth year in a row, the robust coffee market

braces for a shortfall, highlighting a sustained global supply

challenge.



Volcafe, a leading coffee trader, points out a significant deficit primarily centered in Vietnam, the world's top robusta producer.



This country is witnessing its lowest production in over a decade due to severe dry weather.



This year, Vietnam expects to harvest just 24 million bags, the smallest in 13 years. Insufficient rainfall, which has permanently harmed the coffee blooms, causes this sharp decline.



Moreover, switching traditional coffee areas to durian plantations and reducing fertilizer use further aggravate the situation.







Estimates put the current robusta shortfall at 4.6 million bags. Consequently, this severe drop from last season's 9 million has spiked prices.



Robusta futures recently hit a record high of over $4,300 per ton in London.











Although there's been a slight price dip from this peak, the ongoing scarcity suggests a need for further price increases. This is to curb demand or encourage switching to the pricier Arabica variety.











Robusta Shortage: Global Coffee Challenges

Globally, the robusta shortage presents a formidable challenge, especially as El Niño continues impacting Southeast Asian crops.



The growing price gap between Robusta and Arabica might prompt consumers to reconsider their coffee preferences, potentially altering market

dynamics.



Typically preferred for its lower cost in products like instant coffee, the rising prices of robusta might lead to a pivot towards alternative coffee varieties.



Despite these hurdles, the robustness and adaptability of robusta make it a key player in the global coffee supply

chain.



Increased production in Vietnam could relieve some market

tightness, though environmental effects and fluctuating demands keep conditions volatile.



In response, stakeholders, from farmers to consumers, are pursuing sustainable practices to ensure the robust market

's resilience amidst these trials.



As the dynamics of coffee production and consumption evolve, Robusta's ability to meet global demand becomes increasingly crucial.

