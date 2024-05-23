Groundbreaking Ceremony For Noble, An $80 Million Luxury Multi-Family Development Project In West Chester

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Noble Groundbreaking - West Chester Township

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NP Development, in partnership with West Chester Township, celebrated the groundbreaking of Noble, an $80 million luxury multi-family development project, last week. The ceremony took place at the crossroads of Aviation Way & Imagination Blvd.The event featured key speakers including Larry Burks, Township Administrator of West Chester Township, Ohio, and Brent Miles, Chief Marketing Officer & Founding Partner at NP Development. Noble will encompass 331 units across five state-of-the-art buildings, each designed to offer a comprehensive array of top-tier amenities tailored to enhance the varied lifestyles of future residents.Larry Burks highlighted the significance of this development, stating, "The evolution of West Chester's partnership with NorthPoint demonstrates an unwavering commitment to our community. This latest endeavor marks a significant milestone in our shared journey. The success of West Chester is a testament to the strength of collaboration between public and private sectors, and we are proud to foster this relationship as we embark on the development of NorthPoint's first multifamily community beyond its footprint in Kansas City. This project not only signifies growth and progress but also reflects the trust and confidence that NorthPoint has in our community. We look forward to the positive impact this investment will have on West Chester and the opportunities it creates for our existing and future residents."Noble will feature an impressive suite of community amenities designed to enhance the quality of life for its residents. These include a fitness center, wellness center with a yoga studio, beauty bar, dry sauna, co-working lounge, private conference room, podcast recording studio, coffee bar, pet spa, resort-style heated pool, and BBQ pavilion. Each apartment will offer high-end finishes such as stainless-steel appliances, in-home washer/dryer units, composite wood flooring, quartz countertops, custom melamine cabinets, and patios.The groundbreaking ceremony also provided an opportunity to thank event attendees, guest speakers, and key partners who have been instrumental in making this project a reality. "I extend my deepest appreciation to each of you for joining us for this occasion," said Brent Miles. "From industrial developments to our first-ever multi-family development outside of Kansas City, we've consistently embraced innovation and progress. Together, we're not just building structures; we're laying the foundation for vibrant communities and sustainable growth. Your presence here today signifies the collaborative spirit and shared vision that propels us forward on this remarkable journey."The project is set to deliver its first units by Fall 2025, marking the beginning of a new era for West Chester's housing market. Since establishing its Cincinnati office in 2016, NP Development has invested over $1 billion in the region. "Since our expansion into this market and the establishment of our Cincinnati office in 2016, NP Development has committed over 1 billion dollars to fueling growth in this region. Today, we stand at the threshold of another significant milestone as we extend our legacy beyond Kansas City with our inaugural multi-family development in West Chester," said Miles. "This marks not just a new chapter but a deepening of our partnership with this community, reflecting our unwavering dedication to driving progress and fostering sustainable development."Noble represents NP Development's first multifamily community beyond their Kansas City footprint, marking a significant expansion for the company. Noble will be managed by NP Development's affiliate company, NP Management.

